PUP 7 Celebrates with a Victory Rally in San Pedro Town

After the Municipal Elections held on March 6th, the People’s United Party (PUP) hosted victory rallies throughout the country in each of the six municipalities they won. In San Pedro Town, the newly elected PUP town council held their rally on Saturday, March 23rd, with Belize’s Prime Minister, Honorable John Briceño, in attendance. The celebration included a parade through the town’s streets and a program of events at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas), which included official speeches, raffles, and live entertainment.

The parade started at Boca Del Rio Park. It made its way through most of the town’s principal streets, culminating at Saca Chispas, where the formalities of the event commenced shortly after 9 PM. Mayor Wally Nunez and his councilors were seated on the stage, and each councilor thanked their supporters for their vote of confidence in the recent Municipal Elections. Mayor Nunez also expressed his gratitude to the crowd, stating that the island’s development has progressed tremendously under the PUP. “This island has developed under the leadership of the Peoples United Party,” said Nunez. “It is time for us to come together, unite, and continue the development this island deserves. We should tell the Opposition to come down and join us in moving this island forward. This island is moving forward and will continue going forward under the Peoples United Party.”

The event proceeded with an opening speech by Hon. Andre Perez, Area Representative of Belize Rural South, who thanked everyone for their kind support and for coming. Two mayors, Mayor Ladrick Sheppard from Orange Walk and Rigo Vellos, Mayor of Corozal, also gave speeches, thanking everyone for coming and sharing their gratitude for those who supported the PUP party and looked forward to a better tomorrow.

Shepard said, “Ladies and gentlemen of San Pedro, first of all, I want to thank all the campaigners. Every single vote counted. Mayor Wally in San Pedro has done hard work and will continue with his excellence and hard work for all of San Pedro. However, we must prepare for the General elections in 2025. I’m sure we know war is coming, and we are ready. We will “stay on track! Thank you!”

Vellos said, “Thank you all for your support and for making Mayor Wally secure his seat. We will stay on track with the PUP guys. It’s time to continue the hard work. We will see progress in San Pedro and the North with your continued support for the PUP. Thanks once more and remember to stay on track!”

San Pedro’s six councilors, Johnnia Duarte, Dianeli Aranda, Marina Kay, Adaly Ayuso, Jose Castellanos, and Ernesto Bardales, along with the Minister of Health and Wellness, Kevin Bernard, gave speeches, sharing their future ideas and aspirations for the Island with the crowd.

Prime Minister Briceño addressed the crowd and congratulated the newly elected Town Council as the formalities ended. He pointed out that San Pedro was the municipality the People’s United Party had been most eager to capture.

The event concluded with a speech by Mayor Wally Nunez, who recognized the hard work of the six councilors and expressed gratitude towards all his supporters who believed in him during the recent municipal elections. He thanked his family for their support and guidance and appreciated his fellow councilors for their hard work in serving the San Pedro community. He stated that this victory was for all of them and a better San Pedro and promised to expand their horizons to build and shape a better tomorrow for generations to come.

After the victory speeches, fireworks were followed by raffles in which lucky winners walked away with fabulous prizes. There was plenty of food and drink, complemented by live entertainment. The rally went on until the early hours of Sunday, March 24th.