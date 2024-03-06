Municipal Elections are underway in San Pedro; the electorate encouraged to come out and vote

The 2024 Municipal Elections are currently taking place across the nation, and voters in San Pedro Town have been turning up steadily to cast their votes. Polling stations on the island have been open since 7AM and are located at the San Pedro High School, San Pedro Junior College, and the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School. San Pedro is one of the most significant municipalities in the country and is a leading commercial center in Belize. Since the last municipal elections held in 2021, registered voters have increased from 7,983 to 8,704. The unofficial turnout report at midday, as per the Belize Elections and Boundaries, was 2,229.

Many people turned up to vote in the morning after the polls opened. However, as the day progressed, the number of voters decreased. The candidates from the People’s United Party (PUP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) are confident that more voters will come out to vote in the evening.

UDP Mayoral candidate, Wilfredo Alamilla Jr. is optimistic about receiving enough support from his supporters. He stated that his team has been working hard to assist voters and guide them to the polling stations. Voters are assigned to specific voting areas based on their last names. “I am feeling positive and take this opportunity to call on everyone to come out and vote,” he said.

According to Councillor candidate Johnnia Duarte, the number of voters turning out is slowly increasing for the PUP side, and the outcome looks promising. Duarte invited all eligible voters to come out and vote. She mentioned that there are PUP camps at various points in the subdivisions where people can get information about where they need to vote and if they need transportation. The Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, expressed his comfort with the situation and said that the voter turnout is going well. Perez stated that they are optimistic and expect everyone’s support. “So far, the numbers are looking good,” he said. However, he added that they cannot let down their guard and must keep the machinery active, even though they feel confident.

The candidates running for Mayor under the PUP, Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and the Independent candidate, Abner Bacab, were not seen in the immediate vicinity of the polling areas. However, we were informed that they were busy working alongside their respective teams and supporting their followers. Some voters briefly shared that the voting process had been quick and dependable. They asserted that voting is a crucial element in a democratic society, encouraging those who were hesitant to vote to do so, as it helps elect suitable candidates.

In order to vote, it is necessary for electorates to bring their Voter’s Identification (ID) Card. However, if a person forgets their voter’s ID, they can still vote by presenting a driver’s license, passport, or Social Security Card, provided they are registered to vote in San Pedro Town. Even if a voter doesn’t have any form of identification, they can still vote if they are registered to vote in San Pedro Town, as their identity can be verified on file.

Polls are open until 6PM today. Voters with the surname A to G vote at the San Pedro High School, while voters with the surname H-Z vote at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School.

