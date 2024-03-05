Elections and Boundaries Depertment launches Belize Municipal Election 2024 App

The Elections and Boundaries Department (EBD) is pleased to announce the launch of the Belize Municipal Elections 2024 App— an innovative and interactive platform that will provide reliable and timely information on voter turnout as well as the results of the upcoming elections, to be held on Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

This app was developed in partnership with Total Business Solutions Limited (TBSL), the Belize distributor of Esri’s cutting-edge geospatial technology. The Belize Municipal Elections 2024 App breaks down the data for each of the nine municipalities and incorporates EBD’s Voter Lookup feature which allows voters to confirm their polling station.

Chief Elections Officer, Mrs. Josephine Tamai, said: “At the Elections and Boundaries Department, we are very excited about sharing the Belize Municipal Elections 2024 App with the Belizean community. What we love about this app is that it not only provides current information but also shares data from past elections, so users can see the outcome of the elections in a wider historical context. The app has an easy-to-use menu that also allows users to focus on municipalities and polling areas of interest. We have also added important features for Belize City, which has the largest electorate of the municipalities; users will be able to view voter turnout data and results at the constituency level, providing even greater insights for Municipal Elections 2024.”

In a virtual press conference held earlier today, the Elections and Boundaries Department gave the media a preview of the new app, which can also enhance the media’s election coverage. Several media professionals were in attendance and expressed their appreciation for the dynamic and informative app, which they would be able to use in the studio during their election coverage or on-the-go, as they monitor and report on the developments on the ground.

The Belize Municipal Elections 2024 App will be publicly available via the Elections and Boundaries Department and the Government of Belize Press Office social media pages by the time the polls open this Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

