Meet Independent San Pedro Town Council Candidate

The San Pedro Sun invited Independent mayoral candidate Abner Bacab to answer the following questions. There was no limit to word content, and edits made were for formatting only.

Name – Abner Ofil Bacab

Party – Independent

Why are you running, and what makes you a good candidate?

I have decided to run for the Mayoral Candidate Because I believe together we can Better the Life of all our Community Members & Also Our Valued Visiting Tourism.

I believe what has made me a good Candidate is my Dedication, Commitment and the Drive to improve the lives of our Community Members and our Valued Tourist to Create a Safe & Healthy Home for Everyone.

Which Portfolio would you like to fulfill and why?

As a Mayor Candidate the Portfolio to fulfill would be Many and not only one Portfolio, The Mayor would be the Person overlooking all the Portfolios, assisting & Helping all the rest of Councilor’s to fulfil they prospective Duties, Roles & Responsibilities to ensure the Work & Services are being Accomplished as we are held accountable to the each and every Community Member that has elected us to Represent them and manage our Town’s Resources.

What do you understand to be the town council’s responsibility? What is the most important task you will have to do as the mayor/a councilor?

The Town Council Responsibility is to Manage our Community Resources in the Right Way because you have been given the People Trust and the Opportunity to Serve your community and fight for their Rights to better the lives of everyone.

The most Important task as a Mayor is to work with your Team of Councilors and help them fulfill each of their Portfolios and to Improve & Better the live of every member of your Community in Finance & Revenue Collection, Environmental & Climate Change, Woman Affairs, Youth & Children, Education, Public Health, Public Events, NEMO, Infrastructure, Tourism Public Utilities, Community Safety,

If the opposition party should win most seats, how do you plan to work with them?

As a Mayoral Candidate we are prepared to work with any Councilor’s that the People of San Pedro Chose to Represent them, the day after election we longer represent a Party but we do represent each and every Community member of San Pedro and we need to work Together and we need to always remember we work for them!!

Should you win, what would be your top three priorities for our community?

Health & Wellness – Work Hand in Hand with our Partners to Provide all our Community Members with the Best Health & Wellness Services which would be Equal Health for one and All.

Tourism – Elevate our Tourism Product to An International Level to be able to Compete with other Regional & International Destination and to make our Island a preferred Destination which will in return bring More Revenue for each and every Community Member & also for our Country.

Protection, Conservation of our Marine Resources & Our Environment – More Protection & Conservation of our Marine Resources – Marine Reserves, Barrier Reef, Lagoon Waterways, Coast, Mangroves, Flats, protect all these Priceless Resources that are our Natural Heritage of which we can Protect & Conserve for our Children who are our future Generation.

Do you have any final comments for the electorate?

As an Independent Mayoral Candidate, I strongly believe in Making a positive change in our Community for the Betterment of the Lives of all our Community Members, Change Starts with you making a positive decision that will help Change & Shape the Future of our Island home for many of the years to come.

On Elections Day Vote for the Person and not for the Party be the change you want to see, vote for the person that has Proven to be the Best Candidate, the one that has Worked and help our Community Become a safer Community, a more Productive Community, and has positively Impacted the life of each & Everyone Life.

The time to make the Change is Now.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS