Nomination Day – Wednesday, 21 February 2024

The Elections and Boundaries Department hereby notifies the general public and persons who wish to contest the upcoming Municipal Elections that Nomination Day has been set for WEDNESDAY, 21st February 2024, between the hours of 10:00a.m. and 4:00p.m.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the Elections and Boundaries Central Office, situated at the Old Land’s Building, Market Square, Belmopan City or any of the Elections and Boundaries registration offices countrywide. Forms can also be downloaded from the department’s website at www.elections.gov.bz.

Further information may be obtained from the Elections and Boundaries Department in Belmopan City at telephone number 822-0525 or at any of the Elections and Boundaries registration offices countrywide.

