Where to vote in San Pedro during the 2024 Municipal Elections

On March 6th, San Pedranos will exercise their constitutional right and vote in the 2024 Municipal Elections. The voting areas known as polling stations in San Pedro Town remain unchanged. The 8,704 registered electors will vote at polling stations located at the San Pedro High School and San Pedro Junior College Campus on Seagull Street in the Boca del Rio area and San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School on Barrier Reef Drive. Electors will receive guidance at the polling stations regarding where to vote based on the alphabetical breakdown at the voting area.

The Returning Officer working under the Elections and Boundaries Department for San Pedro is the Executive Director at the Belize National Forensic Service, Gian Cho. The Election Clerk is the Chief Environmental Officer at the Department of the Environment, Anthony Mai. Personnel under the Elections and Boundaries will closely follow the election process and provide the public with official information regarding the results of the local elections.

Both slates under the People’s United Party (PUP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) have been endorsed. They are looking forward to nomination day on February 21st at the San Pedro Town Council building. The process usually takes place from 10AM to 4PM. According to the Town Council Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Belize, and the applicable Subsidiary Regulations, every candidate must be proposed by two other persons whose names appear on the Register of Electors for San Pedro. This application/nomination is delivered to the returning officer with his/her written consent to be so nominated.

The current San Pedro Town Council under the People’s United Party (PUP) will seek a second term in office. At the same time, the members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) will challenge the current administration. Both slates have been campaigning house to house to garner enough support to win the municipal elections in March.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS