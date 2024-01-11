New eligible voters register to participate in 2024 Municipal Elections

The 2024 municipal elections are fast approaching, and in San Pedro Town the campaign trail has been busy with candidates from both the People’s United Party (PUP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) running their respective campaign machines. On Wednesday, January 10th, members of both parties flocked to the Elections and Boundaries branch in San Pedro to assist those needing to register to vote in the upcoming municipal elections set for Wednesday, March 6th.

According to the Elections and Boundaries Department, Wednesday was the cut-off date for accepting applications for registration of persons wishing to vote in the upcoming San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) elections. The qualifications to register included being 18 years of age or over and being a citizen of Belize or a citizen of any Commonwealth country who has ordinarily resided in Belize for not less than 12 months and is resident for not less than two months in the electoral division desired to register.

Members of the current SPTC administration headed by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez were outside the branch of the Elections and Boundaries, helping their supporters register. The UDP slate aspiring to become the next local administration was also present assisting their supporters as well. The registration closed at 5PM. Anyone registering after January 10th will not be eligible to participate in this year’s municipal elections.

The PUP slate seeking re-election has been very active and officially endorsed Mayor Nuñez and his Councillors Dianeli Aranda, Ernesto Bardalez, Jose Castellanos, Marina Kay, Adaly Ayuso, and Johnnia Duarte on December 1, 2023, by the Party Chairman Honourable Henry Charles Usher. They all received support from the PUP central government headed by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño.

Meanwhile, the UDP slate is yet to be officially endorsed, which comprises of young islanders committed to making things better in San Pedro. Mayoral candidate Wilfredo Alamilla Jr. leads the UDP candidates, followed by Councillor candidates Gian Rivero, Gabriel Zetina, Ana Lilia Rodriguez, Yakarelis Hernandez, Abner Diaz, and Byron Duarte. The dynamic young group continues to make its rounds throughout the different subdivisions of San Pedro, reaching out to the residents and listening to their stories and suggestions. The UDP team said they are listening, prepared, committed, and ready to serve the island community.

The 2024 Municipal Elections will take place across eight towns and two cities in Belize. These include Punta Gorda Town, Dangriga Town, the twin towns of San Ignacio and Santa Elena, Benque Viejo del Carmen, Orange Walk Town, Corozal Town, and San Pedro Town. The other municipalities are the cities of Belmopan and Belize.

