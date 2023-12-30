Cut–Off Date for Registration of Persons Who Wish to Vote in the Upcoming Municipal Elections 2024

The Elections and Boundaries Department hereby notifies the general public that in accordance with the Cities and Town Councils Acts, the date for the upcoming Municipal Elections is Wednesday, 6th March 2024.

In this regard, the cut-off date for accepting applications for registration of persons who wish to vote in the 6th March 2024 Municipal Elections is at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 10th January 2024.

The following are the qualifications for persons who wish to be registered as electors:

Is eighteen years of age or over; and

Is a citizen of Belize; or

Is a citizen of any Commonwealth country who has ordinarily resided in Belize for a period of not less than twelve months; and

Is resident for a period of not less than two months in the electoral division in which he seeks registration.

Persons who have not been registered as electors since 2nd July 2018 are being encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and register to vote.

Be a Part of the Democratic Process! “Your Right to Vote Depends on It.”

