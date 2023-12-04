San Pedro’s PUP hosts endorsement convention

The People’s United Party (PUP) town council slate in San Pedro Town hosted their endorsement convention on Saturday, December 1st, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. Current San Pedro Town Council Members, Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez and councilors Dianeli Aranda, Ernesto Bardalez, Jose Castellanos, Marina Kay, Adaly Ayuso, and Johonnia Duarte are completing their first term in office and aspire to be re-elected in the municipal elections set for March 2024.

The event saw PUP supporters from the island and the mainland. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño and Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Cordel Hyde were present for the endorsement. The Honourable Henry Charles Usher, PUP Party Chairman, Minister of Health and Wellness Honourable Kevin Bernard, Corozal Mayor Rigo Vellos, and Belize Rural South Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez were also present to pledge their support.

The official ceremonies with Master of Ceremonies Natalie Arceo invited the Chairlady of the Northern Caucus, Thea Garcia-Ramirez, to the podium. Ramirez opened her speech by endorsing Mayor Nuñez and his team. She pointed out some achievements Nuñez has accomplished over the past three years. Ramirez urged San Pedranos to continue supporting the PUP town council slate if they want more progress and opportunities to come to the island.

This was the same stance of Area Representative Perez. He briefly touched on the performance of the previous administration. He said there was a neglect of the town affairs, and the current administration faced a great dilemma in moving their town forward. Perez said they have done very well and deserve another opportunity to continue delivering. The same was shared by visiting Mayor Vellos and his neighbor, Minister Bernard. He commended Mayor Nuñez and his team and asked islanders to vote wisely in March next year and vote PUP.

Chairman Usher said he is confident that Mayor Nuñez and his team will win again and continue making San Pedro the place everyone wants to visit and live in. Usher then called Nuñez to the stage, where Usher officially endorsed all of them. Immediately, Deputy Prime Minister Hyde shared a few remarks about the importance of the central and local government partnership. According to Hyde, Nuñez and his team deserve another term because they have done what no other administration could do in the past.

Mayor Nuñez thanked the support and endorsement of his team. Nuñez said that more is yet to come. He spoke about the ongoing projects, such as upgrading the street networks throughout the town’s subdivisions. The Mayor highlighted other accomplishments like the new reconstruction of the Boca del Rio bridge, which was in dire condition when they took office in 2021. Nuñez asked his supporters to give them another term in office so the good transformation work for San Pedranos could continue in La Isla Bonita.

Prime Minister Briceño came to the stage with a wave of energy lauding Mayor Nuñez and his team. Briceño touched on the ongoing street rehabilitation project, the finished new bridge, and the different activities the San Pedro Town Council has done to boost the island economy. “Support Wally and his team for more development and opportunities in San Pedro,” said Briceño. The prime minister said San Pedro is a very important municipality in the country. It is the main tourist attraction and dramatically contributes to the national economy. According to him, a good administration must move things in the right direction and guarantee success for San Pedro and its residents. Briceño said that only with a PUP local government can the island town continue to progress.

Some attendees walked away with fabulous raffle prizes following the convention’s formal activities. Afterward, the Gilharry 7 Band entertained the crowd until the wee hours of the night.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS