Jazelie ‘Jaz” Azueta signs up as Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South

On September 30th, the United Democratic Party (UDP) closed its Standard Bearers’ application period, with several party supporters across the country putting down their names for the opportunity to run for Area Representatives in the next general elections in 2025. Among those submitting their applications was San Pedrana Jazelie ‘Jaz’ Azueta, who looks forward to contesting the seat of the Belize Rural South (BRS) Constituency made up of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, and St. George’s Caye.

Azueta is known on the island as an active professional with high aspirations to serve her people from a public office. In the past, she has found time from her busy schedule to engage in activities targeting women. One of those activities includes women’s self-defense programs that Azueta helped organize. These programs have been possible with the partnership she enjoys with local stakeholders.

Another program the islander has been involved in is an annual Christmas Toy Drive. Last year, Azueta hosted the anticipated event delivering 300 presents to children in the subdivisions of San Mateo, San Juan, San Pedrito, and DFC. Azueta ran for office under the UDP in the 2021 municipal elections; however, an administration under the People’s United Party (PUP) was elected.

Azueta said that although the results were unfavorable, her time in politics is not over. “We need change and new faces in our institutions. We need new ideas and policies to promote growth in our communities,” Azueta told The Sun. “We need greater representation of women and youths. That is why I am putting my name down to be standard bearer for Belize Rural South, bringing new ideas, policies, and more representation to our politics.”

The current Area Representative for BRS is the Honourable Andre Perez serving under the PUP administration. He was elected to represent this constituency after the general elections in November 2020.

