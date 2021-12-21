Jaz Azueta hosts Christmas Toy Drive giveaway

The Christmas Season is a time of sharing and giving to those less fortunate. In San Pedro Town, that has been more than a tradition with people getting together to help others. The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought unexpected hardships to everyone, but many island children still received a toy this year despite the crisis. On Sunday, December 19th, a Christmas Toy Drive giveaway hosted by well-known San Pedrana Jazelie ‘Jaz’ Azueta delivered 300 presents to children in San Mateo, San Juan, San Pedrito, and the DFC area.

Azueta, who works with The Real Estate Belize group, accompanied Vanessa Parham, representing the National Emergency Management Organization and Triple R Emergency. Ethan Neal from Customs and Excise Department also joined the crew for a fun day of toy delivery and creating memorable times with happy children.

Azueta looks forward to expanding the program next year and reaching more children. She deemed the event a success and thanked everyone who supported the program, which benefits many deserving kids. According to her, it was a beautiful and delightful experience.

A BIG thank you goes out to Inspector Samuel Gladden, Princessa Erikson, and Angelo Azueta for their kind assistance in delivering the presents. Azueta looks forward to repeating and making it bigger in 2022.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS