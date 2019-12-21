A record $43,500 raised for Living Word Church’s 2019 Toy Drive

Once again, Living Word Church’s (LWC) annual toy distribution event promises to be a huge success and reach more children than ever before. Attorney Joel Nagel, who is a long-time Belizean citizen and the chairman of the board of LWC, challenged several companies to raise $BZ35,000. Nagel & Associates, Caye International Bank, ECI Development, Georgetown Trust, and Escape Artist rose to the challenge. They not only met their collective goal but exceeded it by more than $BZ8,500!

A check in the amount of over $43,500 BZD was presented to Pastor Ian Zaldivar at a beachfront ceremony, on December 18th by Michelle Duncan, the personal assistant to Joel Nagel, along with Patrick Hiebert and Melisa Ayala, of ECI Development. Ms. Duncan, who herself is a member of LWC, said, “I have found the people of San Pedro to be some of the nicest, friendliest people I have ever met. It is wonderful to be part of this event and see how it benefits our community and the children of Ambergris Caye, Belize.” When asked to comment about this contribution, Attorney Nagel added, “It’s so gratifying this time of year to be able to help children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to enjoy Christmas as they should.”

With the support of Nagel and other LWC board members, friends of LWC, the local community and the guidance of Pastor Zaldivar, LWC’s 9th annual toy distribution event will be the most generous to date. LWC hopes to serve 1,500 underprivileged children in San Pedro with toys and treats, up 400 children from last year. As an extension of the toy event, holiday food baskets will also be given to local families in need.

The toy distribution event, which will include dolls, trucks, balls, and games, will be held at 6PM on December 23, 2019, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in downtown San Pedro. The evening promises to be one of good spirit, joy, and the smiling faces of many children. The toys were purchased from the Mirab Department Store in Belize City as well as from local stores in San Pedro, including A&R and Caye Supplies.

