Living Word Church Ushers in the Christmas Spirit with their Annual Family Outreach Event

On Monday, December 23rd, 2019, Living Word Church (LWC) held its 9th Annual Christmas Family Outreach Event at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro. With generous donations from many sponsors, 1,500 toys were purchased for the event. Most of the toys were distributed at the event to the children in attendance while they and their parents were also treated to refreshments. The remaining toys were delivered to families unable to attend.

Shortly after 7PM hundreds of parents brought their children to the sporting complex where a moving prayer service was held. The highlights of the service included religious performances on stage and church member John Greif III’s personal testimony about how God changed his life. After other presentations were made, LCW’s Pastor Ian Zaldivar gave the “green light” to begin the distribution of presents. In small groups, children and parents approached the stage where volunteers handed out the toys.

Pastor Zaldivar explained that the event succeeds in generating smiles during a time of year when everyone should give. “This is a family event where we try to bring everyone together not just to receive gifts but also to listen to the word of God and to bring Him into their lives if they have not yet done so,” said Zaldivar. He also thanked the generous donors whose funds went not only towards purchasing the toys but also to producing the event, paying for security, and renting the venue, chairs, sound system, stage, and barricades. “Thank God that there are many people in the world whom God has blessed and who are able to give so that people like you and I can enjoy God’s blessings too.”

Pastor Zaldivar added that LCW raises funds for and reaches out to those less fortunate in the community throughout the year. He stated that LWC has helped students with school materials, assisted families by giving them food baskets, and participated in many other activities to benefit the children on the island. “Most of these other forms of outreach throughout the year go unpublicized. They come from God and He is the only One who should be receiving the credit and glory,” he contended. Zaldivar elaborated that on Christmas Day his church would distribute food baskets to those households most in need on the island.

On behalf of LCW, Pastor Zaldivar asked to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and requested to thank everyone who attended the service as well as all the volunteers who helped distribute the toys. He specifically sought to thank the donors that financially made the event possible, which include John Grief III of Tropic Air; Ernie Olmstead of Captain Morgan; the Charlene & Thomas Morgan Charitable Foundation; Caye International Bank; ECI Development; Georgetown Trust, and a handful of other caring donors as well as Joel Nagel of Nagel & Associates and of Caye International Bank. Joel Nagel helped LWC originally launch the event nine years ago and has been making sure that the event takes place ever since as well as donating to many other causes throughout Belize.

