Living Word Church to host annual Christmas Toy Drive

As Christmas Day is fast approaching, Living Word Church is seeking financial support to host their annual Christmas Toy Drive. The church plans to raise $US35,000 to donate gifts to 1,500 children in need on Ambergris Caye on Monday, December 23rd.

Living Word Church Pastor Ian Zaldivar shared with The San Pedro Sun that this is time for people to donate towards a good cause. “As a pastor, my heart cries out for the less fortunate children in my community. Would you kindly help us to meet the needs of these poor children? We will be faced with about 1,500 needy children, all hoping for their small little blessing, as we once again venture to show compassion this Joyous Christmas season. Toys are readily available in the stores in our area, so all we need is the money from a heart that cares. We need caring hearts to donate a total of $US35,000 so each one of these children can be blessed with a toy this year,” he said.

The church has set aside Sunday, December 14th to purchase the toys, so they can have the gifts ready for the outreach day. Any person or business that would like donate towards this cause can reach out to Pastor Zaldivar at [email protected]

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS