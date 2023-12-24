2024 Municipal Elections are around the corner; island political parties gearing up

Next year, San Pedranos will be called to exercise their constitutional right and vote in the Municipal Elections set for March 6, 2024. The current San Pedro Town Council local administration under the People’s United Party (PUP) will seek a second term in office. At the same time, the members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) have also announced their slate and have been campaigning house to house to garner enough support to challenge the local town council in March.

The PUP slate was officially endorsed on December 1st at an event held at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena. The current members of the San Pedro Town Council led by Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez include Councillors Dianeli Aranda, Ernesto Bardalez, Jose Castellanos, Marina Kay, Adaly Ayuso, and Johnnia Duarte. With the support from the PUP central government headed by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño, Nuñez, and his Councillors were endorsed by Party Chairman Honourable Henry Charles Usher.

Nuñez and his team have been campaigning across San Pedro, emphasizing their achievements and how they have turned things around in the island municipality in two and a half years. The focus has been on infrastructure, upgrading the main streets across the subdivisions, and other developments, like the Boca del Rio bridge reconstruction. “I am deeply humbled in the trust the islanders have placed in the PUP team and for me to continue leading San Pedro towards an even brighter future,” said Nuñez. As such, the Mayor is asking his supporters for another three-year term to continue the transformation work on La Isla Bonita.

The UDP published the names of their slate on social media on November 30th, revealing a set of young islanders committed to making things better in San Pedro. The UDP candidates hail from different sectors of the island’s vibrant community, including education, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and the arts. They are led by Mayoral candidate Wilfredo Alamilla Jr. and Councillor candidates Gian Rivero, Gabriel Zetina, Ana Lilia Rodriguez, Yakarelis Hernandez, Abner Diaz, and Byron Duarte. The UDP has made its rounds throughout the different subdivisions of San Pedro, reaching out to the residents and listening to their stories and suggestions. Mayoral candidate Alamilla Jr. said they are listening, prepared, and ready to serve the island community. They have noted the urgency for strategic infrastructure planning. “The well-being of our community should be a top priority. San Pedro deserves better, and it’s time for a change,” the UDP slate noted. They ask supporters to give them a chance as the party describes the team as experienced, diverse, with a new vision, and eager to work for San Pedro Town’s betterment.

The UDP candidates are yet to be officially endorsed. They anticipate hosting an endorsement convention early in 2024.

The nationwide Municipal Elections on March 6, 2024, will occur across the eight towns and two cities in Belize. These include Punta Gorda Town, Dangriga Town, the twin towns of San Ignacio and Santa Elena, Benque Viejo del Carmen, Orange Walk Town, Corozal Town, and San Pedro Town. The other municipalities are Belmopan City and Belize City.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS