PUP introduces nine slates for upcoming Municipal Elections at National Party Council Meeting

The People’s United Party (PUP) recently held a National Rally in Belize City. The event occurred in Belize City on Saturday, February 17th, and served as a National Party Council Meeting to introduce the PUP candidates who will contest the March 6th Municipal and City Council Elections. The event, dubbed ‘Stay Pan Track,’ was attended by supporters from different towns across the country, including Corozal, Orange Walk, San Ignacio/Santa Elena, Benque Viejo del Carmen, Dangriga, San Pedro, and Punta Gorda, as well as Belmopan and Belize City. The rally included marching bands, flag bearers, political music performers, and speeches.

Activities started shortly after 1PM, and the Master of Ceremonies Party Chairman, Honourable Henry Charles Usher, welcomed everyone. After Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño arrived, the different PUP slates for the next municipal elections were introduced. The first one called to the stage was the Corozal Town Council slate led by Mayor Rigo Vellos. Belmopan followed Orange Walk and then the twin town slate of San Ignacio and Santa Elena. Next was San Pedro, when Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez firmly spoke of the PUP achievements on the island town. He introduced each of his Councillor candidates to the large crowd. Jose Castellanos, Dianeli Aranda, Marina Kay, Jhonnia Duarte, and Adaly Ayuso waved to the crowd, accepting the challenge to seek victory on election day. One of the Councillor candidates, Ernesto Bardalez, was not present due to an illness but was also mentioned. Before stepping off the stage, Mayor Nuñez called on everyone to keep supporting the PUP local governments and give them another opportunity to serve on March 6th.

As the event neared the end, the prime minister expressed confidence in the PUP municipal teams countrywide. “I am very excited,” he said. “This is a chance to meet with the people and the voters, to hear and speak with them. A lot has been done, and more needs to be done.” Prime Minister Briceño marked that on election day, the opposition of the United Democratic Party will get nothing as his party will win all the municipal seats.

It is worth noting that in the 2021 Municipal Elections, the PUP won 65 of 67 seats. They lost the mayoral seat in San Ignacio and Santa Elena and one councilor seat in that same municipality in western Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS