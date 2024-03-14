Newly elected PUP San Pedro Town Council officially sworn in

On Tuesday, March 12th, the newly elected San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) members were officially sworn in during a short ceremony outside the Ambergris Stadium. The People’s United Party (PUP) town council slate, headed by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, took their oaths from town administrator Rene Guzman and Senior Justice of the Peace Patricia Marin. The event was attended by Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and a host of friends, guests, and family members.

The ceremony began with a beautiful recital of the Belize National Anthem by Chelsey Castro, followed by an invocation by Father Eduardo Montemayor of the Roman Catholic Church. Mistress of Ceremonies Daisy Flores then invited Perez to share some welcoming remarks. Perez commended the residents of San Pedro for exercising their constitutional right by participating in the recent Municipal Elections held on March 6th. He also acknowledged the dedication of the town council towards the community. “The dedication of this town council in the interest of our community has not gone unnoticed based on the results of the recent municipal elections. I am sure they will continue to serve with integrity and passion. I want to recognize the people’s unwavering trust and support in re-electing this town council again speaks volumes, not only about democracy but the strength of our community,” said Perez.

The newly elected candidates, Dianeli “Danni” Aranda, Ernesto Bardalez, Jose “Cas” Castellanos, Marina Kay, Adaly Ayuso, and Johnnia Duarte, then took the stage to swear on the Holy Bible and pledged to serve the best interest of the San Pedro Town municipality.

Afterward, each one shared some remarks with the audience, thanking the electorate for their vote of confidence and committing to continuing their work for the well-being of the community and residents.

Mayor Nuñez was the last to take the oath of office. After signing up to take the job as Mayor for another three years, he thanked all the supporters of the PUP, his colleagues, and the staff of the SPTC. The Mayor emphasized that having a second term in office was an honor to continue delivering for San Pedranos. “This is what San Pedro needs and deserves, a town council working for the people.” He also pledged to work hand in hand with the council members and the community to make this second term another resounding success.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the newly installed SPTC, and the announcement of their victory rally set for Saturday, March 23rd, at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena, also known as Saca Chispas. Afterward, those in attendance were invited to enjoy food and drinks.