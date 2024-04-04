Mayor Wally now Serves on the executive committee of the Mayors’ Association

On Thursday, March 28th, San Pedro Town’s Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nunez was elected as the secretary of the new executive committee of the Belize Mayors’ Association from 2024 to 2025. The new executive body includes Corozal Town’s Mayor, Rigoberto Vello, as president, Orange Walk Town’s Mayor, Ladrick Sheppard as vice president, and Belize City’s Mayor, Bernard Wagner as treasurer.

The Mayors’ Association provides collective support for and on behalf of the seven towns and two cities that operate at the subnational level in Belize’s government system. These towns and cities are led by an elected Mayor who is regarded as the Accounting Officer. These municipal authorities are governed by separate pieces of municipal legislation, namely the Belize City Council Act, the Belmopan City Council Act, and the Town Council Act.

According to Mayor Wally, he dreams of a better Belize, which led him to join the People’s United Party and become the mayor of San Pedro Ambergris Caye in 2021. He has prioritized the development of infrastructure and utility projects to improve the island. Nunez maintains that council presence on the island should benefit all, organizing family-oriented events to boost the local economy and addressing environmental concerns and causes that he has championed on behalf of the island residents. Under his leadership, the San Pedro Town Council has adopted a digital platform to simplify processes and increase transparency at fundamental levels.

While the town and city councils act independently of each other and under their respective primary legislation, the Belize Mayors’ Association provides collective advocacy and support for and on behalf of the town and city governments. The outgoing president of the Association was the Mayor of Belize City, Wagner, who said, “We extend congratulations to the newly elected executive members on their respective appointments. We are confident in their ability to lead the Belize Mayors’ Association with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to serving the interest of our municipalities and communities.”

Elections for town and city governments are held every three years on the first Wednesday in March. Mayor Nunez secured his second term in the most recent elections held on March 6, 2024. The next round of municipal elections is scheduled for March 2027. These elections are conducted by the Representation of the People’s Act, Revised Edition 2011.

The Sun joins the island community in congratulating Mayor Nunez on his appointment to the executive committee of the Mayor’s Association.