San Pedro Town Council share their 2024-2027 manifesto

Following a resounding re-election on March 6th, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and his six Councillors under the People’s United Party (PUP) said on Tuesday, March 12th, to be ready to continue working for the San Pedro community in their second term in office. Their manifesto is the blueprint for accomplishments and pledges in the next three years.

Mayor Nuñez shared that in their first term, 2021-2024, they managed to accomplish over 90% of their manifesto. Some of these accomplishments included infrastructure like the construction of the two-lane Boca del Rio bridge, the opening of 30 new streets, paving four miles of central streets in residential areas in the subdivisions of Marina Drive, Escalante, DFC, San Marcos, San Pablo, San Pedrito, and San Juan. Other successes were installing solar lights in several streets across San Pedro and upgrading their equipment. There were also improvements in sports and youth initiatives, education, health, and tourism. In the manifesto below, accomplishments and plans are detailed.

For the next three years, Nuñez said they look forward to paving the rest of the streets to complete eight miles of cemented road network. They also plan to pave nine miles of the northern road north past the Boca del Rio bridge and 3.5 miles of the southern road past Mahogany Bay.

The PUP San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), headed by Mayor Nuñez, also pledged to continue rebuilding the local economy, work closely with central government, continue nature-based projects to save the island beaches, and collaborate with the Belize Electricity Limited to expand their services to areas such as Secret Beach.

The team also pledges to renovate parks and construct a multi-purpose sports complex. There are also new plans for the health sector, such as fairs and services for persons with disabilities or special needs. The SPTC encourages islanders to use the Digital Connect Center on the second floor of the public library on Barrier Reef Drive to learn more about technology and take courses to become entrepreneurs.

Other areas the local government committed to are increasing the pantry program recipients, supporting older people, and working with agencies like the Belize Police Department and non-governmental organizations.

In tourism, they plan to continue collaborating with the Belize Tourism Board on events like the upcoming food and music festival this summer.

Regarding accountability, taxes, and transparency, the newly elected SPTC plans to provide more tax incentives to encourage investments. They also want to expand the tax collection system and create a revenue department.

Nuñez and his Councillors said they are ready to continue developing San Pedro for the better and generating opportunities for its residents while making it even more attractive for investment and visitors from across the country and abroad.