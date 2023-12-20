UDP Christmas Extravaganza entertains island children and families

On Saturday, December 16th, members of the United Democratic Party (UDP), poised for the upcoming Municipal Election, hosted a family Christmas show at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena. The extravaganza brought joy and laughter to island children and their parents as members of the popular Mexican group ‘Star Shows’ presented a series of interactive Christmas-themed performances. The dance numbers featured characters such as PJ Masks, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus, and Disney’s Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The show started shortly after 6PM with UDP Mayoral candidate Wilfredo Alamilla Jr. welcoming the large crowd to the sporting arena. He thanked them for attending the event, and the first performances started. Members of Stars Show stepped to the stage, greeting the children gathered in front of the stage. The performers delighted the audience and invited them to sing and dance to their musical presentations, while some were invited to meet their favorite characters on stage.

During the intermission, fabulous prizes were raffled. The UDP candidates, Byron Duarte, Gian Rivero, Gabriel Zetina, Abner Diaz, and Alamilla, announced the winning tickets from the stage. Children and parents gratefully claimed their prizes while Star Shows prepared for the next performance.

The event was well attended, with parents parked inside the field while their children flocked to the stage. As the show continued, the performers treated the children in each segment with gifts. At the show’s end, Alamilla thanked everyone for coming out, hoped everybody had fun, and wished everyone a peaceful and fun holiday season with their loved ones.

Afterward, kids could visit their favorite characters backstage and take pictures with them. Alamilla and his team would like to thank all who attended, the volunteers, and particularly the sponsors who helped make the event possible.

