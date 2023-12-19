2023 Love FM Christmas Parade brings holiday cheers to the island

With San Pedro’s first responders leading the way, the Love FM Christmas Parade brought cheer, music, and bright lights to the streets of San Pedro. Held on Sunday, December 17th, the special holiday event saw island establishments coming together to bring joy to the community. The parade started shortly after 7PM from Boca del Rio Park and went through Laguna Drive onto Pescador Drive and Barrier Reef Drive, ending at Central Park.

The San Pedro Cadets took the lead in demonstrating their drill skills to the public. The San Pedro Town Council and Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 Mariel Calderon followed, offering candies to the children lining the streets. Many businesses decorated floats with Christmas colors, highlighting the festive time. It was a fun-filled evening with Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause, the Grinch, and even Mickey and Minie Mouse in attendance. Other groups participating in the parade included the San Pedro Lions Club, Sara’s Pet Grooming, the Belize Rural South United Democratic Party, Sagebrush Church, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, Compass Realty, and the Rickilee Response Rescue Team.

Several island schools participated in the parade, including Isla Bonita Elementary School, The Island Academy, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School, San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School, and the San Pedro High School. The night’s highlights include the local marching bands that performed excellently to the tunes of drums. The SPHS Marching Band, particularly, thrilled the crowd with their dynamic performances.

Kudos to the organizers for delivering an outstanding Christmas event. The Love FM Christmas parade is part of the annual 12 Days of Christmas Celebrations held nationwide.

