Another big win for San Pedro: SPHS leaves their mark at Band Fest 2023

San Pedro Town has proven to be a community of extraordinary individuals excelling in disciplines such as education, entrepreneurship, and sports, to name a few. Another area of excellence is music and performing arts. This talent was tested over the April 1st weekend when the San Pedro High School (SPHS) and the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRC) participated in the Belize Band Fest 2023 held in the northern mainland town of Orange Walk. The SPHS marching band did not only impress but returned home with the recognition for the Best Leader/Director (Richard Pitts) and second place in the drum corps category.

Organized by Love FM, this year’s band fest featured marching bands from across Belize, aiming to showcase their musical talents. Thousands of Belizeans from across the country attended the event. They enjoyed the lively music and energetic performances and were amazed by the creative, colourful costumes. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño attended the opening ceremonies and commended the organizers and participating bands.

The spectacle marched through the main streets of Orange Walk and ended at the People’s Stadium, where the competition continued. The SPHS marching did a spectacular performance impressing onlookers and judges alike. After a long day and having tallied all the scores, the winners were announced. Among the different categories, SPHS participated in the drum corps division. The winners included Orange Walk Technical High School, placing third, and the island team taking home second place. Independence High School took first place in this category.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating SPHS, as well as SPRC, for once again representing the island well. See you at Band Fest next year.

