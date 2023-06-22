San Pedro RC School male team head to National Primary School Football Championship in Belmopan

After conquering the Bishop’s Cup Football Championship, the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRCS) boys aim for another big win at the National Primary Schools Football competition set for June 23rd at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan. The island team qualified for this championship after winning the Belize District Tournament on June 15th at the Marion Jones Stadium in Belize City.

The island boys delivered an impressive performance at Marion Jones, dominating their opponents in the competition organized by the National Sports Council. The road to the championship started with their 1-0 victory over the St. John Vianney Roman Catholic team. With this win, they secured their ticket to face the Queen Square Anglican team. The final match in the District Tournament saw the San Pedro boys crushing the Queen Square Anglican boys 2-0, with goals netted by Jayden Bradley and Ilmer Santoya. With the victory, the island team will now represent the Belize District at the National Championship games this Friday.

A female team also represented the island school; however, they did not qualify for the championship. The SPRCS girl’s football team lost 3-0 to the St. Luke’s girls’ team in penalties allowing them to claim the title of Belize District Tournament Female Champions.

This is the second championship the San Pedro RC boys have brought home. On May 20th, they won the Bishop’s Cup after defeating the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic School from Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District, 2-0. The National Catholic Primary Schools Principals Association organized the championship at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan.

