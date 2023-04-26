Island Academy girls and St. John Vianney boys win Belize District Basketball Championships

The Island Academy girls and St. John Vianney Roman Catholic School boys won the Belize District Primary Schools Basketball Championships organized by the National Sports Council at the Belize Civic Center on Tuesday, April 16.

In the championship finals, Lucy Vandy netted two baskets to lead the Island Academy girls with four points in their 7-6 win over the Lucky Strike Government School girls. Olivia Dominguez tossed in a bucket, and Briani Gongora scored the winning free throw. Shanda Staine scored six points for Lucky Strike.

In the boys’ finals, Rayvaune Smith scored eight points to lead the St. John Vianney Roman Catholic School boys to their 23-9 win over the All Saints Anglican boys. Bryson Wagner shot six points, Tayshaun Anthony and Deon Meighan put up four points apiece, and Kenmar Olivera netted a free throw. Emmanuel Barrow led All Saints with three points.

The Island Academy girls and the St. John Vianney boys will represent the Belize district at the national primary schools’ basketball championships organized by the National Sports Council, which will be hosted at the Russell “Chiste” Garcia and Ecumenical High School auditoriums in Dangriga on Friday, April 28.

In Game One of the semifinals, Shanda Staine scored six points to lead the Lucky Strike girls to the 10-7 win over the Queen Square Anglican girls, for whom Alexis Smith scored three points.

In Game Two of the girls’ semifinals, Zahara Jones scored six points to lead the Island Academy girls to a 9-8 win over the Belize City champions, the Wesley Upper girls. Briani Gongora netted a basket, and Persephora Curry chipped in a free throw. Clayian Swazo led Wesley with four points, Krisani James and Deneal Moss threw in a bucket apiece.

In Game One of the boys’ semifinals, Deon Meighan scored eight points to lead the Vianney boys to a 16-10 win over the San Pedro Roman Catholic School boys. Kenmar Olivera scored four points and Tayshaun Anthony and Rayvaune Smith threw in a bucket apiece. Henry Williams scored five points for San Pedro Roman Catholic. Gabriel Del Cid struck from outside the arc, and Josue Cano netted a bucket.

In Game Two of the boys’ semifinals, Windel Lopez scored 15 points in the All Saints boys’ 25-16 romp over the Belize rural champions, the Our Lady of the Way Roman Catholic School boys. Arthur Stevens and Keylon Gordon scored four points each for the Ladyville boys.

The Wesley Upper girls had advanced to the district finals by winning the city championship 16-4 over the Queen Square Anglican girls on Monday, April 25th. Clayian Swazo led Wesley with eight points, while Kyanna Requena and Alexis scored a basket each for Queen Square.

The St. John Vianney boys qualified for the district finals by a 14-13 win over All Saints as Rayvaune Smith and Bryson Wagner scored four points each. Windel Lopez scored six points for All Saints.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS