The Island Academy heads to Finals in the National Basketball Championship

The female basketball team of The Island Academy (TIA) is set to participate in the Primary School National Basketball Championship in Punta Gorda, Toledo. The island girls earned their spot in the Nationals after winning the District Championship on Thursday, February 15th, in Belize City. The San Pedro Roman Catholic School basketball team represented the island in the boy’s category but unfortunately got knocked out early in the tournament.

The girls and top teams from the Belize District gathered at the Belize Civic Center to represent their schools at the Nationals. They managed to win all their matches, which allowed them to advance to the finals, where they faced the “Wesley Methodist School.” The girls from the TIA gave their best on the court, and at the end of the game, they emerged victorious. With this win, they secured their spot in the Nationals scheduled at the Toledo District on Friday, February 23rd.

The TIA management and students are delighted to represent the island at a National Competition. Their coach, Tara Darrall, expressed tremendous pride in all the girls who walked into the impressive Civic Centre. Darrall noted that at the beginning, it was a bit intimidating for the team, especially since they practiced on a sand court at the Island Academy, making it a bit challenging. However, they quickly adapted and played their hardest. Darrall also mentioned that this is the second year The Island Academy has had a basketball program, and the girls’ team went to Nationals last year with a young group. She’s excited to see them grow as a team, gaining invaluable life skills.

The TIA team includes Lucy Vandy, Lia Vargas, Sara Harmouch, Ava Guerrero, and Olivia Dominguez. They won the district finals in April 2023 last year. However, they placed 4th at Nationals. This year, they are determined to bring home the National Championship.

