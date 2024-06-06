The Island Academy graduated eight students

The graduation season, a time of academic triumphs from pre-schools to high schools, has arrived, and the 2024 season commenced in San Pedro Town with The Island Academy (TIA) hosting its 2024 graduation ceremony for eight Standard Six (eighth grade) students on Friday, May 31st. Held at their campus at Mahogany Bay Village, the ceremony was attended by the student body, teacher, family, and friends who celebrated the milestone in their educational journey.

Luca Utrera, Olivia Dominguez, Daniel Estell, Ashley Cardinez, Kayjah Samuels, Hanan Harmouch, Christopher Silva, and Isabella Bowen marched to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. The ceremony occurred at 10AM at their Mahogany Bay Village campus, south of San Pedro. The event’s program included speeches by teachers who also issued awards to outstanding students of other class levels.

After the award ceremony, the graduates were acknowledged for their remarkable achievements. Before they received their primary school certificates, they were given a platform to share their thoughts and feelings. Some speeches were filled with laughter and joy, while others were tinged with nostalgia. As they expressed their fondness for TIA, their teachers, and their school experiences, the Standard Six certificates were distributed, marking the end of a significant chapter in their lives.

TIA’s founder, Dixie Bowen, and Principal Wilema Gonzalez congratulated the graduates and thanked all teachers for their hard work and parents for their trust in the school. Each of the graduates then received their certificates.

As is tradition at TIA, one student was recognized for outstanding achievement with the Principal’s Cup, renamed the Sir Barry Bowen Cup in honor of the late Sir Barry Bowen. The cup acknowledges the honoree’s high personal values, humanitarianism, and dedication to citizenship and education. This year, the prestigious recognition went to Daniel Estell. There were tears and joy as Estell received the cup before his friends and family.

The graduation ceremony concluded with Bowen thanking everyone for attending the event and their endless support. The graduates and students from other classes then marched off, concluding the ceremony. Bowen invited everyone to visit an on-site art exhibit prepared by The Island Academy students, where teachers, parents, and friends mingled, congratulating the graduates while enjoying some refreshments.