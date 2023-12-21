The Island Academy ends 2023 with a spectacular Christmas Pageant

On Wednesday, December 13th, The Island Academy (TIA) delighted parents, friends, and special guests with their annual Christmas Pageant. The traditional holiday pageant saw their junior and senior students performing, as usual, to perfection, a creative show dubbed this year, “Star Bucks!” The Christmas musical kept everyone smiling with the creative and fun performances.

The pageant opened shortly after 7PM with Lady Dixie Bowen, the teachers, and organizers welcoming everyone to TIA’s special event. The program started with performances by the junior students and then followed by the senior classes. The presentations featured Santa’s preparations for his trip worldwide, delivering presents. They performed the hard work that goes into preparing for such an important time of the year and how stress affected their plans. This led to a serious problem when Rudolph, the lead reindeer, lost his nose shine. Without his shiny guidance, it would be impossible for Santa Claus to navigate in the foggy weather.

The musical then turned into a contest to replace Rudolph. During this selection process, the audience enjoyed performances featuring songs like Shine, Stressed, One Star, Star Buck Jingle, Dancer, Prancer, Reindeer Rap, and Reprise One Star and Shine. At the end of the contest, a substitute for Rudolph had to be selected. A female reindeer, Vixen, lobbied that a “Star Buck” was not the only one who could do the job, but a female could as well! Vixen came on the stage with a shiny red nose, and Santa cheerfully exclaimed that they had finally found Rudolph’s substitute to lead the sleigh. With the problem solved, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves rejoiced. They continued singing and dancing and wished everyone a Merry Christmas before leaving the stage.

As the audience cheered following the performances, the entire student body, Lady Bowen, and teachers stood on stage and, as customary, sang the classic ‘Feliz Navidad.’ Everyone in attendance joined the school and cheerfully sang the popular Christmas song as the show ended.

Lady Bowen thanked the students and teachers for organizing an extraordinary Christmas pageant. After the show, everyone was invited to stay and mingle while enjoying food and refreshments.

