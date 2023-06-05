Graduation season 2023 has begun; TIA holds graduation ceremony

Schools across the island are gearing up for an exciting 2023 graduation season. The Island Academy (TIA) opened the 2023 celebratory season, with seven students graduating Standard Six (eighth grade) on Friday, June 2nd. Ethan Guerrero, Carlos Nuñez, Sahara Jones, Charlie Stewart, Frank Vandy, Briani Gongora, and Toby Oakley marched to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance, enjoyed a morning of speeches and awards, before receiving their primary school certificates. Family and friends gathered at the TIA campus at Mahogany Bay Village south of San Pedro Town to witness and celebrate the students’ accomplishments.

At 10 AM , graduates, accompanied by students from different grades, and their teachers, marched to their respective seats. Founder Dixie Bowen and Principal Wilema Gonzalez welcomed parents and guests. They spoke about the challenges faced by the school over the past years, overcoming said obstacles and becoming stronger and more resilient. The students were commended for their work and for having been part of memorable activities they will remember for years.

The graduation program continued with an award ceremony for the top students from each grade level. The top students received awards in various categories, including remarkable reader, creative writing guru, and excellence in mathematics, science, and citizenship. Top students were called to the podium to receive their awards from their teachers as proud parents took pictures.

After the short award ceremony, graduates shared brief speeches with the audience. These were humorous and at times, emotional moments, as each student expressed how much they would miss TIA and the teachers. The graduates also shared their fun moments throughout their final year and thanked TIA for guiding and preparing them as they start a new journey in high school.

Before being presented with their certificates, the graduates sang a song, drawing cheers from the crowd. Afterward, Gonzalez and Bowen handed out the certificates. As customary, one student was recognized for outstanding achievement with the Principal’s Cup, renamed the Sir Barry Bowen Cup. The cup is named in honor of the late Sir Barry Bowen and recognizes the honoree for their high personal values, humanitarianism, and dedication to citizenship and education. Lady Bowen and Gonzalez then had the honor of presenting the cup, the highest award at TIA, to Carlos Nuñez.

To end the graduation ceremony, Lady Bowen thanked everyone in attendance for their endless support, and invited everyone to visit an onsite art exhibit as prepared by TIA students.

Congratulations to The Island Academy 2023 Graduates. May their future be bright and prosperous!

