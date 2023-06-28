A weekend full of graduations on the island!

June is known in San Pedro Town for being a month full of community activities, from the traditional island celebrations to those marking the end of a school year. The graduation season is always a time to celebrate the achievements of students from all levels, and over the weekend, several schools hosted this anticipated event for their senior students. Some of these graduations over the weekend saw pre-schoolers and primary schoolers marching the aisles to the tune Pomp and Circumstance.

The first celebration for the weekend was on Friday, June 23rd, with the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School hosting its graduation at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The 100+ graduates and attendees were treated to an inspirational program that included the blessings of Father Eduardo Montemayor and a welcome address by Roani Gongora. After the distribution of awards, former student Roxette Muños had the privilege of being the event’s guest speaker. She encouraged the young graduates to work hard for their dreams and never to give up. Afterward, Muños helped in the distribution of certificates. The valedictorian was Rishel Catzim, who led the torch ceremony along with Jeffrey Martinez. Following the graduation song, Chelsea Alfaro delivered the vote of thanks.

On Saturday, June 24th, La Isla Bonita Elementary School held its celebration. The program included opening hymns and the invocation by Pastor Clive Welch. Graduates also pledged to the Belizean flag, and Alexius Nuñez then delivered the welcome address. The guest speaker was Councilor Adaly Ayuso, who, along with Hector Trejo, issued the certificates to the graduates. A rose ceremony led to the valedictory address presented by Nikolai Estephan. Janice Williams did the salutatorian speech, and Ling Tan closed the event with a vote of thanks.

Another school honoring its graduates on Saturday was the Ambergris Caye Elementary School.

The New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School held its graduation on Sunday, June 25th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Councillor Adaly Ayuso had the opportunity of speaking to the graduates. She told them to embrace every opportunity that comes their way. Ayuso also advised them to learn from every experience and to let their passion guide them toward their goals.

Other graduation saw pre-schoolers accomplishing their very first step in their young education life. Some of the pre-schools celebrating their students over the weekend included ABC and Little Angels.

The graduation season continues on the island as a few other schools are yet to host their events.

