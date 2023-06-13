SPHS honors senior students at their 2023 graduation ceremony

On Saturday, June 10th, the 2023 San Pedro High School (SPHS) graduating class celebrated their high school commencement exercises at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The graduation program included presentations, inspirational speeches, and the distribution of diplomas. The celebration began at 10AM, presided by Mistresses of ceremonies, and fellow graduates, Stacey Campos and Caden Delgado. Attended by proud parents and friends, the anticipated event lasted for over two hours, highlighting the accomplishments of 113 students, who were honored with various certificates of recognition and high school diplomas.

Following the graduates’ entrance, Marthalicia Vasquez sang the Belizean national anthem and school song. Islander Abel Guerrero Sr. led the invocation shortly after. As per the commencement exercise program, Nia Lisbey delivered the Salutatory Address. SPHS Chairperson Martha Guerrero took to the stage to distribute diplomas and awards. 75 students were recognized for being on the Honor Roll list and having the highest marks. Awards were also presented to different persons, including current SPHS staff and past students, for their continued support of the school in education and sports.

Next, guest speaker Dr. Lucio Nuñez took to the podium and delivered encouraging words to the graduates. He congratulated the 2023 SPHS graduating class and motivated them to strive for greatness. Nuñez added that being humble is a crucial factor in success and told each student to be respectful and helpful wherever they go.

Nuñez’s presentation was followed by the remarks of student and Valedictorian Ann Elyse Fleser-Perdue. Her Valedictory Address was inspirational and a reminder that hard work pays off. Perdue congratulated and commended her colleagues and wished them the best in their future educational paths, and thanked all parents and family members, and friends who, in one way or another, made a difference in the graduates’ journey through high school.

SPHS Principal Emil Vasquez spoke proudly about the graduates. He congratulated them and their parents. Graduate Leticia Garcia led the Rose Ceremony – an emotional portion of the day when students hand a rose to their parent or guardian as a symbolic gesture of thanks for their support during their academic years at high school. In closing the graduation ceremony, Crista Mazin delivered an emotional Vote of Thanks, and all 113 graduates marched out to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance.

The SPHS class of 2023 included:

***Honour Roll and Valedictorian

** Honour Roll and the highest mark

*Honour Roll

Academic:

Cristina Samantha Ancona*, Leonel Brian Barrientos, Suheidy Stacey Campos*, G. Carlos Wanyah Chavarria*, Daniel Garry Coleman, Mariann Kylie Cucul*, Mariah Reanna Cuthkelvin*, Christine Katelyn Ek*, Ann Elyse Fleser-Perdue***, Celeste Jhnel Flowers*, Vella Joanie Garcia*, Breony Kathrina Gomez*, Jahel Javier Gongora*, Mariadni Gillian Gonzalez*, Javan Jay Mai*, Estuardo Esvin Mayen*, Jaelli Kristal Navarette*, Guadalupe Yansi Panti*, Guadalupe Damaris Pech*, Janelle Karen Perez*, David Samuel Pop Jr.*, Leanne Kyla Romero*, Angeleigh Jordan Rubio*, Samantha Shanice Teck*, Tino Kyron Tzul*, Jacqueline Brianie Valdez*, Emmanuel Alberto Wade*, Tommy Thomas Young*, Kiana Darolene Zuniga*.

Business:

Jair Roberto Aban, Alexander Guillermo Arevalo, Marison Arbella Balona*, Darikarrine Solanni Batun*, Liandre JoeCel Bulnez*, Anthony Mark Cal, Yoselinne Dayanna Calderon, Enrique Salvador Caliz*, Troy Justin Castillo, Jeiner Raymond Cob*, Alberto Christian Cunil*, Jeremiah Caden Delgado*, Geovany Jordy Diaz, Michelle Jadey Duran**, Vanessa Victoria Edwards, Natalie Jacqueline Euceda*, Rotchell Kaisy Flowers*, Jahiem Trevaun Gabourel*, Marissa Sheila Garcia*, Alessandra Casey Gillet*, Yesenia Wilma

Godoy*, Clarisel Leah Gonzalez*, Yamileth Amy Guevara*, Robert Derrick Guevara, Marina Illianie Itza*, Angelique Kayla Kay*, Anthony Marc Mario Leal*, Joevani Edwin Lima*, Elise Nia Lisbey**, David Ernesto Lopez*, Ruben Aziel Madera*, Antonio Daniel Marin*, Alonzo Jahir Marin, Angel Miguel Marin, Carlos Primitive Martinez, Jael Crista Mazin*, Eduardo Raul Medina, Kevin Kaedell Middleton, Antonio Travis Najaro, Alexander Franklin Olivia, Sarai Eloisa Olmedo*, Kate Lindsey Ortega, Lizeth Dayana Ramos Pagoada*, Angelina Marielsy Paz*, Ignacio Andres Perez*, Felix Armando Petillo, Enrique Luis Rodriguez, Nariel Dilan Sanchez*, Julya Katherine Sansorez*, Jeremiah Kaiden Tamai, Sapphira Emelene Teck, Erickson Samuel Teck, Baldemar Orlando Uk*, Jovan Francis Umania*, Steven Beandre Wity.

General:

Lizbeth Nayeli Alvarado, Ernesto Ricardo Barriento, Saralee Leila Brown*, Justin Luisanthony Burgos, Janelli Chelsy Castro*, Fayelinny Faye Chi, Sarai Angie Mairena, Cisne, Guadalupe Zillah Flota*, Felix Andrew Garay, Geany Aileen Garcia*, Alexandra Leticia Garcia*, Yorleni Mildi Gonzalez*, Lionely Iansy Gordon*, Naim Nashawn Lyons*, Jamal Martinez, Isabel Valeria Martinez**, Marisela Liziani Medina, Ofelia Estella Melendez*, Rebeca Juliani Mendizabal, Camila Dana Merino*, Laurisla Denise Norales*, Albie Dylan Novelo, Loveanna Niri Nuñez*, Ismael Hector Perez*, Yamineth Evelin Pichola, Dagoberto Isaac Pook, Lisette Kenia Vaquerano, Brianna Chelsey Williams*, Keenan Joeshan Yzaguirre.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the 2023 SPHS graduation class and wishes them the best in their future academic and life plans.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS