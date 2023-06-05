A Night Under the Stars at SPHS Prom 2023

The 2023 San Pedro High School (SPHS) Prom was an incredibly anticipated affair, especially after the 3-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, June 2nd, the 2023 SPHS graduating class thoroughly enjoyed ‘A Night Under the Stars’-themed prom celebrations. The stunning event was held at the beautifully decorated Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

Prom in San Pedro Town is quite the social event, and the glitz and glamour always draws a large crowd of onlookers to the venue. This year was no different, with islanders lining up on either side of the red carpet, eagerly waiting for the beautifully dressed students. Whether solo, with friends, or with a date, the students arrived to much fanfare, strutting down the red carpet. Stunning ball gowns, elegant shifts and suits and tuxedos lit up the night to the delight of onlookers. A few students went all out to make grand entrances, complete with elaborate choreography, confetti, and even fireworks. A trio of judges was in the crowd looking at every detail of the attendees’ attire and entrance; at the end of the night an award would be given for Best Entrance.

Following their grand entrance, students made their way to the auditorium where they mingled and enjoyed delicious food and drinks. The students also exhibited their skills on the dance floor and celebrated their time at SPHS.

Several awards were also presented throughout the night, including the most anticipated SPHS Prom King and Queen 2023. Taking the crowns this year were Katherine Sansores and Ernesto Lopez. Other awards included: Best Dressed for the Theme, won by Mark Cal and Marielsy Paz; Best Entrance won by Victoria Edward; Best Dressed Male won by Issac Puc; Best Dressed Female won by Jadey Duran; Best Couple was won by Salvador Caliz and his companion; and Best Group went to Andres Perez and his two dates.

SPHS teachers, staff, organizers, and the Class of 2023, thanked everyone for their continued support.

The students will be marching down the aisle to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance on Saturday, June 10th, at the Auditorium. The San Pedro Sun congratulates the SPHS Class of 2023!

