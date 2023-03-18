San Pedro High holds inspiring Science Fair 2023

On Friday, March 17th, the San Pedro High School (SPHS) hosted its annual Science Fair featuring the creative science works of their second, third, and fourth-form students. The fair was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium and celebrated under the theme ‘Innovation in Action, Being Practical, And Thinking Green is Our Motivation.’

The SPHS gates officially opened at 9:30AM. Following a short opening ceremony, attendees visited the various booths where students explained their science experiments, research, observation, and conclusion to the visitors. The different projects at the fair showcased the students’ creativity and the importance of the invention. Some of these projects dealt with biofuels, highlighting the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels, which add to the issue of global warming. There were also projects featuring alternative ways of generating electricity, recycling, exploring mechanical forces, using renewable resources, creating soaps, and even perfume. Another creative booth featured an eco-friendly project in which pots are made from seagrass.

The display of scientific work also saw the most outstanding projects receiving awards. A group of judges had the task of deciding on the various booths on display. After some time, the winners were announced. In the Junior category, third place went to team Tropical Hibiscus, second place to Sound to Light, and the grand prize was Paper Recycling.

In the Senior category, third place went to team Fuel Shark followed by team Extracting Bismuth. The first place went to team Exploring the Catapult. The prizes included $500 for first place, $300, and $200 for third place.

The fair also included a banner competition. The winner in the Junior Category was Tropical Hibiscus. While in the Senior category, it was Eco Growth.

Organizers Paul Kelly and Pedro Garcia say the annual fair showcases students’ knowledge in various science subjects like biology, chemistry, and physics. They thank everyone who visited the school to witness the students’ hard work and efforts. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all students who participated, the winners, and the staff of SPHS for organizing another inspiring and successful science fair.

