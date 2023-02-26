MoECST and IDB Tour Itz’at STEAM Academy

February 22, 2023, a delegation led by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST); Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State in MoECST; and Dr. Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), toured the construction site of the Itz’at STEAM Academy in Belize City.

The delegation had the opportunity to learn about the physical infrastructure of the institution as well as its teaching approaches, areas of focus, and identity.

The Itz’at STEAM Academy is an initiative of the MoECST to provide a new, transformative secondary school education for students in Belize. Developed in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the IDB, the Itz’at STEAM Academy aims to prepare students for careers and further study in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The institution will have a modern science lab, digital media studio, and maker space.

Itz’at will open its doors to a cohort of 75 first form students in September 2023. That number will grow over time to a total capacity of 300 students by 2026. The school will be located on a campus shared with the ITVET.

For more information, including how to apply, please visit www.itzat.edu.bz

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS