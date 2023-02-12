MoECST Concludes Third Round of Consultations on New Competency-based Curriculum

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) is pleased to announce the conclusion of the third round of consultations held with education stakeholders on the implementation of the new national competency-based curriculum. The tour of consultations began with the Toledo District and consultations were held in each municipality.

Since December 2022, a team led by Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State in the MoECST, began a tour of consultations with principals and teachers at primary schools implementing the new national competency-based curriculum in this transition year. The team comprised officers from the Curriculum and Assessment Unit of the MoECST and respective district education centres, representatives from the Belize National Teachers’ Union, managing authorities, Pathlight Belize and UNICEF.

These consultations provided an avenue for educators to relay their concerns and suggestions for improvement in implementing the new curriculum. The team observed schools that have significantly advanced in their implementation and noted where other schools required additional support. The ministry has already commenced the integration of the recommendations made by educators in the third and fourth cycles of unit plans and assessments.

The new curriculum addresses the need to develop skills and attitudes, in addition to knowledge, in students to prepare them for a successful life of contribution to the sustainable human development of Belize.

These sessions continue to realise the MoECST’s commitment to dialogue and transparency with its partners in an effort to make education work for Belize.

