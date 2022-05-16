The MoECST Receives Donation of 260 Laptops from BSIF

On Friday, May 13, 2022, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) received a donation of 260 laptops from the Belize Social Investment Fund (BSIF) at a ceremony held at Sadie Vernon Technical High School in Belize City.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the MoECST was Ms. Yolanda Gongora, Chief Education Officer. She expressed sincere gratitude for the donation on behalf of the Ministry and praised the diligence of the team at BSIF. She also highlighted how the donation will bolster the Ministry’s endeavours at promoting the use of technology throughout our schools. Speaking on behalf of SIF were Mr Carlos, Tun, Executive Director, and Mr. Marcello Blake, Board Member. They both spoke on BSIF’s commitment to join the efforts of the Ministry at enabling an environment for expanded technology education and better student performance and preparedness of the students at the recipient institutions. Schools slated to receive the laptop computers and accessories are Belize Rural High School, Sadie Vernon Technical High School, Maud Williams High School and Gwen Lizarraga High School in the Belize District and Bella Vista High School in the Toledo District.

The laptops were procured in collaboration with the United Development Program (UNDP). Each device comes with Microsoft Office Professional 2019 software, a minimum of one (1) year warranty, a wireless/bluetooth mouse, a Dell-Pro briefcase suited for a 15.6” laptop, charging carts for up to 12 laptops per cart, an eight-outlet power strip surge protector and cable lock for the laptop. The total value of the donation was BZ$679,393.95 with the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of Belize contributing BZ$645,424.25 and BZ$33,969.70, respectively.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS