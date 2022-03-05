Members of the Belizean Diaspora Donate Laptops to Secondary School Students

The Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations (MTDR) received a donation of 130 laptops and accessories from Belizeans living at home and abroad that will be distributed to secondary school students by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MoECST).

Build Belize Inc, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established the “Donate to Educate” program in collaboration with MTDR and MoECST.

The donation, valued at over $150,000, includes laptops of various brands such as Lenovo, HP, Asus, Gateway, Samsung and Acer. Student recipients will be required to demonstrate responsibility and a certain level of accountability for the devices. As a part of the distribution process, the MoECST will work with schools to establish a community service arrangement and a tracking app will be utilized to ensure the security of the devices.

The MTDR, MoECST and Build Belize thank all generous donors for investing in education and for supporting Belizean secondary-school students.

Present at the handing over ceremony were Ambassador Sandhya Murphy on behalf of Build Belize Inc.; Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology; CEO Nicole Solano; CEO Dian Maheia and other representatives from MTDR and MoECST.

The mission of Build Belize Inc. is to empower and improve the lives of Belizeans through education, health, and community service. The organization supports the Belizean diaspora by coordinating efforts and assisting them to make contributions to the overall socioeconomic development of Belize.

The Belizean diaspora and local Belizeans are encouraged to continue supporting children of Belize. More information on the program, including the donor list, frequently asked questions and other information regarding the “Donate to Educate” campaign, can be found at buildbelizeinc.org

