MOHW and Nurses Association of Belize Receive Donation of Medical Supplies

On December 19, 2022, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and the Nurses Association of Belize received much-needed medical supplies through Build Belize Inc., a non-profit organization based in Florida, USA.

These donations were made possible through the support of Homeless Stand.com, The Jewel Foundation, the Straughan Foundation, and Sigler Foundation. The donation, valued at over $250,000, included hospital gowns, soap dispensers, wipes, masks, and hand cleaners.

Mr. Michael Straughan of the Straughan Foundation, is a Belizean living in Plano, Texas. Through his family foundation, he collaborated with Sigler Foundation to donate over 150,000 Kn95 masks to MOHW. The foundation is focused on building community impact and alliance with family office networks and developing strategies throughout their global village.

Ms. Angelica Sarmiento of Homeless Stand.com and The Jewel Foundation, facilitated the donation of hospital gowns, soap dispensers, wipes, masks, and hand cleaners. Homeless Stand.com and The Jewel Foundation are non-profit organizations whose purpose is to serve the underprivileged population around the world.

All Belizeans are encouraged to continue supporting Belize and its people through education, health, and community services. For more information on how to donate through Build Belize Inc., visit https://buildbelizeinc.org/our-causes/.

In attendance at the handing over event were Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health and Wellness; Dr. Julio Sabido, CEO in the Ministry of Health and Wellness; Dr. Melissa Diaz Musa, Director of Health Services; Mrs. Sandhya Murphy, Ambassador for Diaspora Relations; Mr. Robert Sigler from Sigler Foundation; Ms. Yasmin Hulse, representative for Homeless Stand.com and The Jewel Foundation; and Ms. Grace Pate, Ms. Sandra Hall and Mr. Raymond Gongora, representing Build Belize Inc.

