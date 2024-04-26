The U.S. Embassy holds Visa application process presentation in San Pedro

On Wednesday, April 24th, at 5:30 PM, the United States (U.S.) Embassy in Belize hosted a Town Hall meeting at the Lion’s Den in Ambergris Caye. This event, a presentation on visa applications, was designed to provide crucial information to Belizeans interested in obtaining a U.S. visa. The presentation covered various topics, including different types of visas, the visa application process, visa payment, and the interview waiver process.

During the presentation, the U.S. Embassy staff explained the different types of visas, including Tourist Visas, Employment Visas, Student Visas, Business Visas, and Immigrant Visas. They described the differences between these visas. For instance, they said that a tourist visa (B2) is suitable for people traveling, on holiday, or visiting family and friends temporarily. They also explained that an employment visa requires a work permit visa for foreign workers and that you must be enrolled as a full-time student at an institution to receive a student visa.

The U.S. Embassy staff also discussed business visas and the Business Waiver Program, which allows individuals to travel for business or tourism purposes and stay for up to 90 days. They also talked about the Interview Waiver Program (IWP), which allows qualifying visa applicants to mail their visa applications, making the process more accessible and convenient.

After a short intermission, they spoke about immigrant visas issued to people wishing to live permanently abroad. They also explained that to apply for an immigrant visa, immigrants generally must be sponsored by a citizen or lawfully permanent resident, immediate relative(s), or prospective employee and must have an approved petition before applying for an immigrant visa.

Furthermore, they gave general information for visa applicants, explaining how to apply for a visa and the required documents. For instance, applicants must fill out the Nonimmigrant Visa Application, form DS-160 confirmation page found online, a valid passport with at least two unstamped visa pages, and a color photograph (2”x2”) taken within the last six months with a transparent background.

They also discussed paying the visa application fee (MRV) and scheduling a consular section appointment. Applicants can pay by cash or credit card, and the payment can take up to two business days to register in their system.

At the end of the presentation, the U.S. Embassy laborer staff gave out free handouts for more general information for visa applicants and answered their questions. Refreshments and snacks were offered at the end of the demonstration.

To schedule a consular section appointment, applicants can sign in to https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bz/niv.