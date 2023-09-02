U.S. Embassy Improves Birth Registration Access in Rural Belize

For Immediate Release August 30, 2023, Belmopan – A grant of US$24,730 was awarded by the U.S. Embassy Belmopan to the Human Rights Commission of Belize (HRCB) under the Julia Taft Refugee Fund of the U.S. Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM). Through the project “Breaking the Cycle of Intergenerational Statelessness,” HRCB will organize and facilitate two vital statistics clinics in northern Belize (Orange Walk and Corozal) to meet the demand for birth certificates in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Each clinic will take place over two days and will provide services to approximately 400 individuals for the duration of the project. The clinics will provide late birth registration and birth certificates, and with the assistance of embassies, it will provide information on next steps if the parent of an applicant has no proof of birth or government-issued identity document. Each clinic will provide a one-stop shop where individuals will receive critical birth documents or, if unable to finish the process in one day, receive guidance on how to begin the process and remain in contact with HRCB for completion. The clinics will be facilitated by HRCB with assistance of the Government of Belize’s Vital Statistic Unit and the International Organization for Migration.

Beneficiaries of this project who obtain birth certificates legally registering their citizenship will be able to access educational and economic opportunities previously barred to them and build prosperous lives for themselves and future generations.

The Julia Taft Fund started in October 2000 to support one-time, low-cost interventions that respond to critical gaps in protection and assistance for refugees, asylum seekers, refugee returnees, and stateless persons through local organizations. In 2022, PRM funded 72 Taft projects in 60 countries around the world.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS