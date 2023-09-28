U.S. Grants Support Good Governance Initiatives in Belize

Belmopan—In a ceremony held September 26, 2023, the U.S. Embassy celebrated the recipients of five 2023 Central America Regional Security Initiative, Economic Support Fund (CARSI-ESF) grants. The 2023 recipients will partner with government agencies on projects that foster improved health services, enhance access to government services, and protect human rights. The total value of the grants is US$1 million.

This U.S. government-sponsored program promotes civil society engagement to strengthen democracy at all levels of government. Through CARSI-ESF funding, the U.S. government works with civil society organizations to support the economic, political, and security needs of partner countries in Central America.

The 2023 CARSI ESF grantees include:

1. Building People Movement

Project: Educating the Workforce to become Advocates for Change

2. Belize Heroes

Project: Expansion of Belize National Fire Service Pre-Hospital Care Program in the Northern Districts of Orange Walk and Corozal

3. Promoting Empowerment Through Awareness for Lesbian and Bisexual Women

Project: Equitable Corruption Free Public Service Delivery in Belize

4. RET International

Project: Providing Tools to Health Care Workers Through Education and Coordination to Eliminate Human Trafficking in Belize

5. The Love Foundation

Project: Promoting Respect & Equity Together- Engaging Men & Boys to promote Gender Equality and the Prevention of Violence Against Women in Belize.

Since 2012, the United States has invested more than US $11 million in Belize through CARSI-ESF funding to support transparent and accountable governments, promote economic prosperity, protect human rights, and enhance citizen security. U.S. Embassy Belmopan thanks all the 2023 CARSI ESF applicants for their thoughtful and innovative proposals.

