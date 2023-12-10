Good Governance Unit Hosts First National Anti-Corruption Conference

On December 7, the Good Governance Unit, in the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, hosted the inaugural National Anti-Corruption Conference. Themed “Uniting Belize Against Corruption,” the conference brought together diverse stakeholders to deliberate on comprehensive strategies to combat corruption.

The opening ceremony featured distinguished speakers, including the Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs; H.E. Michelle Kwan, United States Ambassador to Belize; and Ms. Amilin Mendez, Programme Analyst at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Their remarks highlighted the critical importance of collaborative efforts in addressing corruption challenges within Belize.

International expertise was infused into the conference through speakers from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Jamaica’s Attorney General’s Office, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Office of Procurement Regulations. The local perspective was presented by a lineup of esteemed presenters, including representatives from the Good Governance Unit, Young Leaders Alliance of Belize, National Women’s Commission, National Trade Union Congress of Belize, UNDP Belize Country Office, and Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Throughout the conference, attendees engaged in enlightening discussions covering various aspects of anti-corruption efforts. Topics included the examination of policies and legal frameworks, impacts and mitigating measures of corruption, and the pivotal roles of civil society, the private sector, unions, media, and international organizations in combatting corruption. Special attention was given to anti-corruption initiatives in public procurement and contracts.

The insights gained from these discussions will contribute to drafting an anti-corruption declaration, which will be shared on December 9, commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

In the spirit of “Uniting Belize Against Corruption,” the conference emphasized the collective responsibility of all sectors in fostering a corruption-free nation. The Good Governance Unit extends gratitude to the US Embassy and UNDP for their support and to all participants and contributors for their dedication to the cause.

The ministry encourages all Belizeans to unite against corruption and work towards building a country where governance, integrity, and transparency reign supreme.

