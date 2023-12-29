Signing of Statement of Agreement Between the Government of Belize and the Church Communities of Belize

On December 20, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, representing the Government of Belize, and Bishop A Moses Benguche, representing the church communities, formally signed a Statement of Agreement. The agreement reaffirms the unique partnership between the government and the church communities that strengthens the political process and benefits Belizean society.

The signing ceremony symbolized a significant step towards greater collaboration and unity as it was attended by key officials, community leaders, and representatives from both parties, creating an atmosphere of shared purpose and goodwill.

The Statement of Agreement comprises ten essential points that outline the shared values and commitments of the government and the church communities. These points underscore the importance of upholding the constitutional principles that have been the foundation of Belize since its inception. The agreement reflects a mutual dedication to Belizeans’ well-being, progress, and unity.

Following the ceremony, attendees gathered for a luncheon, fostering a sense of camaraderie and celebration. The event provided an opportunity for government officials and church representatives to engage in informal discussions, further strengthening the bonds between the two entities.

