Belize Hosts the Caribbean Public Services Association Conference

On June 16, delegates from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Monserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos gathered in Belize City to participate in the opening ceremony for the annual Caribbean Public Services Association (CPSA) Conference.

Belize is hosting the conference this year, uniting representatives from 13 public service unions in the Caribbean. Under the theme “Fortifying Public Service Unions: Safeguarding Workers for a More Resilient Caribbean Labour Movement,” the conference aims to address critical challenges faced by public service employees and foster collaboration among regional unions to create a more robust and resilient workforce.

The conference provides a platform for attendees to engage in constructive dialogues, share insights, and explore innovative approaches to strengthen public service unions in the Caribbean region. Key issues for discussion include job security, worker rights, equitable wages, professional development opportunities, and strategies to mitigate the impact of economic challenges and natural disasters on the labour force.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the keynote address delivered by Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs. Minister Usher emphasized the importance of public service unions in protecting the welfare and rights of workers, fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and promoting social justice across the Caribbean. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to all participants, speakers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of this significant event.

The collective efforts of the 13 unions showcased their unwavering dedication towards building a more prosperous and sustainable future for workers in the region.

