Ministry of Sustainable Development and Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre Host National Dialogue on the Outcomes of COP27

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, in partnership with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and with support from the British High Commission through the UK’s Climate Diplomacy Fund, hosted Belize’s National Dialogue on the Outcomes of the COP27 and Outlook for COP28 on May 18th, 2023 at the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza.

COP27 resulted in 60 decisions, including the Sharm-El-Sheik Implementation Plan and the headline outcome of the establishment of a Fund for Loss and Damage (L&D).

The national dialogue brought together critical stakeholders to discuss the role and importance of the COPs and COP27 decisions and outcomes, including the work of the transitional committee established to design the Fund for L&D. Additionally, there was discussion regarding the potential implications and follow-up actions at the national level, where appropriate.

Additional objectives were to discuss the COP28 roadmap, including key agenda items on global stocktake processes and L&D fund, and solicit inputs from stakeholders on key national climate change priorities for potential inclusion into negotiation priorities for COP28. The importance of gender balance and the inclusion of youths and the private sector in climate resilience will be highlighted.

The outcomes from the workshop will be captured in a meeting report to be distributed among stakeholders to continue advocacy for Belize’s climate action, particularly with the completion of the Paris Rulebook. This national dialogue is designed to ensure that stakeholders remain focused on the important issues and that there is synergy among Belize and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) negotiators.

The dialogue comes in advance of National Climate Week, scheduled for the end of June. During that week, youth, women, and indigenous peoples will be further sensitized on the crucial connection between climate change, meteorological predictions, disaster preparedness and climate change efforts.

