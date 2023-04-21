Belize Holds CCAD Ministers Meeting

Belize, as President Pro-tempore of the Central American Integration System (SICA), hosted the Second Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD) Council of Ministers Meeting this week at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City.

Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, is presiding over the proceedings. The Council of Ministers meeting is being held in the margins of the 2nd CCAD Regional Environmental Congress. The objective of the meeting is to share the progress of the ongoing initiatives and to present project reports and new project concepts for approval.

During its presidency, Belize continues prioritizing an interregional agenda on climate change. The agenda focuses particularly on climate finance and advancing the Revised Regional Framework for Achieving Development Resilient to Climate Change, fresh water security, enhancing regional technical capacity on the environment and climate change and the development of other regional policy documents. Belize’s CCAD priorities are aligned closely with those of SICA Presidency.

The CCAD was established with a mission of developing a regional regime for environmental cooperation and integration that contributes to improving the quality of life of the populations of its member states.

