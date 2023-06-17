Belize Deposits Instrument of Acceptance for WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

On June 16, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration through H.E. Dr. Gianni Avila, submitted Belize’s instrument of acceptance of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, making Belize the first Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Central American Integration System (SICA) country to take this significant step towards sustainable fisheries practices at the multilateral level.

Belize’s deposit of the instrument underscores the nation’s unwavering dedication to responsible and environmentally conscious fishing practices. By embracing the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, Belize recognizes the critical role of international collaboration in preserving and safeguarding the world’s marine resources for current and future generations.

The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, negotiated during the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, is a landmark effort to combat overfishing and the depletion of fish stocks globally. It seeks to level the playing field by prohibiting certain types of harmful fisheries subsidies that contribute to overcapacity, overfishing, and the decline of marine biodiversity.

Belize’s commitment to the agreement highlights the country’s proactive stance in addressing the urgent challenges faced by the global fishing industry. By recognizing the detrimental effects of certain subsidies, and taking steps to eliminate them, Belize aims to foster sustainable fishing practices, promote economic development, and preserve its rich marine ecosystem.

Through this action, Belize reinforces its role as a responsible and accountable member of the WTO, ready to contribute to global trade negotiations and collaborative efforts aimed at fostering equitable and sustainable development.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS