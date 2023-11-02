Belize Hosts CSME Focal Points Attachment Programme

Belize is hosting the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Focal Points Attachment Programme, funded under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) ─ “Strengthening the Framework of CARICOM Integration and Cooperation Process” (SFCICP) Programme. The activities, which commenced in Barbados last week, will continue in Belize this week and are slated for replication in other member states in subsequent weeks.

Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, delivered the keynote address at the inaugural ceremony. CEO Mai focused on the potential for exposure to integration practices in other member states to ignite creativity and innovation among CSME focal points. She highlighted that this could further the integration agenda within respective countries and facilitate optimal resource utilization. Additionally, this program presents a unique opportunity for the focal points to immerse themselves in the diverse cultures, traditions, and languages of Belize.

Mr. Salas Hamilton, Communication Specialist from the CARICOM Secretariat, underscored the significance of adopting and spreading best practices across member states to advance the regional integration process.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Gilroy Middleton, Chief Executive Officer for Immigration, emphasized the significance of leveraging the region’s collective human capital.

Throughout the event, all speakers emphasized that CARICOM is fundamentally about its people.

Other participants included H.E. Lawrence Sylvester, Belize’s Ambassador to CARICOM, the CARICOM youth ambassadors, the Director General for Foreign Trade, senior officials from various government departments and students.

