Hon. Henry Charles Usher Meets with Belizean Youths Selected to Attend World Youth Day 2023

Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, met with 10 Belizean youths who will represent Belize at the World Youth Day event in Lisbon, Portugal, in August 2023.

Minister Usher commended the youths for their energy and commitment and expressed his pride in their selection to attend World Youth Day. He highlighted the significance of this global event, emphasizing its unique chance for the delegates to be a part of a momentous occasion in the presence of His Holiness Pope Francis. Minister Usher reminded the youths that their voices matter and encouraged them to seize every opportunity for learning, networking, and cultural exchange.

The delegates expressed their excitement and gratitude for being chosen to attend the event. They shared their hopes of gaining valuable insights, fostering international friendships, and returning home with newfound inspiration to contribute positively to Belize’s growth and development.

By invitation of the Pope, World Youth Day brings together young Catholic and Christian people worldwide. The event is a remarkable platform for youths to converge, share ideas, and foster a sense of unity and global solidarity. This year’s gathering will witness the active participation of Belizean youths, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to interact with their peers from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

The Government of Belize joins the nation in wishing them well and looks forward to their contribution as global ambassadors for Belize.

