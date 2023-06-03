Belize Delegation Attends 12th Meeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour

Hon. Oscar Requena, Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government, attended the 12th Meeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour (CLMM) in Georgetown, Guyana, from May 23 to 25. Minister Requena was joined by Mr. Valentino Shal, Chief Executive Officer in the ministry, and Mrs. Rissela Dominguez-Patt, Labour Commissioner.

Held under the theme, “Social Justice: The Foundation for Sustainable Caribbean Transformation,” the meeting’s main objective was to discuss the challenges affecting the Caribbean labour market. Discussions focused on social justice for the Caribbean, labour migration and mobility in the Caribbean, just transition for sustainable Caribbean socio-economic transformation, and fundamental principles and rights at work.

In his remarks, Minister Requena said, “I am a firm believer that encouraging social justice and decent labour is essential for achieving sustainable development. The occasion has paved the path for fruitful partnerships between Caribbean countries and encouraged regional collaboration for a better Belize. This meeting also provides strategic discussions on how to enhance labour institutions while developing policies for long-term development and growth.”

During the session, Minister Requena also signed on to the “Latin America and the Caribbean Free of Child Labour Regional Initiative,” making Belize the 31st nation to join this regional effort.

Among the high-level participants at the forum were Ministers of Labour of the Caribbean, the CARICOM Secretariat, the Jamaica Employers’ Federation, the Employers’ Consultative Association of Trinidad and Tobago, and representatives from the Caribbean Congress of Labour.

