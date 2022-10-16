Ministry of Labour Establishes Historic Labour Complaints Tribunal

The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government hereby notifies the public that the Labour Complaints Tribunal is now fully appointed and functional for the first time in the history of Belize. The tribunal was appointed by Hon. Oscar Requena as Minister of Labour in accordance with Section 200 of the Labour Act, Chapter 297 of the Substantive Laws of Belize, Revised Edition 2020, “A Labour Complaints Tribunal shall be established for the purpose of providing a fair and impartial appeal process arising from complaints of unfair dismissal or wrongful termination.”

The tribunal commenced operations on March 4, 2022, by first putting in place a critical case management system and procedures. Its first decision was delivered on October 12, 2022.

The Labour Complaints Tribunal consists of five members: a member nominated by the Chief Justice, a member who is the representative of employers nominated by the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a representative of workers nominated by the National Trade Union Congress of Belize, a member nominated by the Minister of Labour and the Commissioner of Labour as an ex-officio member.

The members are as follows:

1. Mr. Anthony Sylvestre, Attorney-at-Law, Chairperson;

2. Ms. Ashanti Arthurs-Marin, Attorney-at-Law, member nominated by the Chief Justice;

3. Ms. Jacqueline Jex, member nominated by the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

4. Ms. Ella Waight, member nominated by the National Trade Union Congress of Belize; and

5. Commissioner of Labour, Ex-Officio Member

The Ministry of Labour is committed to the proper and lawful management of the labour market by ensuring that the rights of workers and employers are fully protected under law. Workers who wish to bring a case before the tribunal can contact any district labour office for more information.

